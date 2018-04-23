Heartwarming photo shows officer helping 84-year-old man get to hospital to see wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. - A heartwarming photo shows a police officer helping an 84-year-old man get to the hospital to be with his sick wife.

Roger Baker's wife was rushed to the hospital by herself after suffering a medical emergency. Baker wanted to go, but he didn't have any friends or family in the area, according to WNEP,

That's when Chief Deputy Jason Bentley got the call that Baker needed help getting to the hospital.

"When he got out of my patrol car at the hospital, he held on to the side of the car for about a minute. I didn't realize it was that bad, so I grabbed his hands and started to walk him in," Bentley said.

The beautiful photo was taken by a police department intern and posted on Facebook.

“You can only imagine what’s going through someone’s mind at that age when they’ve been together that long, but he didn’t seem to be overly upset, like he kind of expected it and was ready and just going to see his wife, (to) see how she’s doing because he didn’t know how she was doing,” Bentley told the station.