Janesville police seek help in search for missing 67-year-old woman

JANESVILLE — Janesville police are seeking your help in locating 67-year-old Helen Ruston.

Ruston has not been seen since Monday, April 16 at approximately 3 p.m. when she was dropped off near her apartment building by a city bus. Ruston’s family is concerned about her welfare and is urging anyone who sees her to contact local law enforcement.

Ruston is described as a female, white., about 5’2″ tall, 230 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information that could help police locate Ruston, you’re urged to call Janesville police at 608-755-3147.