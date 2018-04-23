La Keisha Butler nominated to executive director of Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett nominated La Keisha Butler on Monday, April 23 to the position of executive director of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.
According to a statement released by the mayor’s office…
“Butler currently serves as the director of the City’s intergovernmental relations division. Prior to this role, Butler was in the city attorney’s office and served as staff attorney to the Fire and Police Commission. Butler’s nomination requires Common Council approval.”