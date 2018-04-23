× Milwaukee VA hosts free electronics recycling event Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — The third annual “Free Recycling Day” at the Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center takes place Tuesday, April 24, from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The drop-off location is the far west gravel lot across from Building 6 on the Milwaukee VA campus at 5000 W. National Ave.

Once on the campus, follow the signs to Gen. Wolcott Ave. Volunteers will be on hand to unload electronics.

Items that will be collected include televisions, cellphones, computers, monitors, printers and stereos. Appliances and large batteries will not be accepted.

The Milwaukee VA collected more than 150,000 pounds of electronics last year that were kept out of landfills.

