OCONOMOWOC — Police are searching for two suspects who stole two bottles of medication from Walgreens.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Monday, April 23.

Police say the first suspect, wearing a Dale Earnhardt NASCAR jacket, distracted the pharmacy worker. That’s when the second suspect jumped the counter and grabbed the medication.

They took off in a silver SUV.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.