× Project Clean & Green: DPW crews will pick up your unwanted household items for free

MILWAUKEE — Warmer temperatures have arrived, signaling that spring is finally here — and that means it’s time for some spring cleaning. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Tuesday, April 24 will officially announce the launch of the 2018 “Project Clean & Green” initiative.

It will run from April 23 until June 11 — and each week, City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works officials will pick up your unwanted household items at no charge to you.

CLICK HERE to view a map that shows the “Project Clean & Green” zones by aldermanic district.

Each Milwaukee resident is assigned to one of seven “Project Clean & Green” zones. On your regular garbage collection day, during your designated “Project Clean & Green” zone week, you are asked to place your extra unwanted items at the curb. The items can include things like unwanted furniture, mattresses, household items, up to two cubic yards of tree trimmings and leaves, yard and garden waste and up to five tires.

New this year, you can use brown paper yard waste bags for yard waste, or you can simply place it in piles at your garbage collection point. Officials noted in a press release that you must place grass clippings in a brown paper yard waste bag. This will be the only time the city will pick up grass clippings.

For curb pick-up, you’re asked to please ensure that all items, including brush and leaves, are kept out of the street and instead placed along the area between the sidewalk and curb, on the lawn edge if there is no sidewalk, or at the end of the driveway. For alley collection, place items at the alley line.

Normally, residents are charged $50 – $150 for all bulky item pick-up requests larger than one cubic yard.

Items that will not be picked up include appliances, televisions and other electronics, construction debris, paint and paint thinner, motor oil and other hazardous waste.

Many of these items can be taken to either of two “Drop Off Centers” for proper disposal. For a list of accepted items, “Drop Off Center” locations and hours of operation, CLICK HERE.

For household hazardous waste, CLICK HERE for Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District information on three permanent sites as well as mobile collection events.

If you miss your “Project Clean & Green” pickup date, you’re asked to please use the “Drop Off Centers” to dispose of your items.

Brush collection of up to two cubic yards is provided for free April through November — by request.

Mayor Barrett’s official announcement will take place Tuesday afternoon near Carlton and Lisbon. Alderman Michael Murphy and DPW Commissioner Ghassan Korban will also take part.