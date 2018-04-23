Racine, Winnebago Co. sheriff’s deputies to meet, share info on double death investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Racine and Winnebago County sheriff's deputies are meeting Monday, April 23 to share information on a bizarre double death investigation. Autopsies for both bodies will be performed on Monday and Tuesday.

There's a bizarre and tragic twist in the fatal crash that happened on I-94 near County K in Racine County on Friday, April 20: The driver and lone casualty of the crash has not yet been identified because the body was badly burned, but FOX6 has learned the vehicle involved was registered to a woman found dead the same day in Rockford, Illinois.

"A family member had gone to the house to check on her sister because she hadn't heard from her all day. Upon arrival, found her deceased in her bedroom," said Deputy Chief Mike Schultz, with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The deceased has been identified as Destiny Tolodxi, 24. Schultz said there's evidence to indicate she was murdered.

"There was a considerable amount of blood that was on scene, and there was some markings on her body, but nothing to lead us to absolute, concrete conclusions of what the cause of death was at this point," Schultz said.

In addition to autopsy results, Schultz said he's waiting on one critical piece of information to help him solve the case:

"We're hoping that the identity of the person killed in Racine's crash may help up piece together the timeline," said Schultz.

Tolodxi owned the 2006 Pontiac G6 GT. Schultz said he has an idea who may have been behind the wheel of the car Friday morning, a male known to Tolodxi.

Law enforcement from both states are working together to get to the bottom of this double tragedy.

"It certainly isn't a typical death investigation for us, and I'm sure it's not a typical fatal crash for the deputies in Racine County. However, I believe after both agencies get our detectives together...things will really clear itself up," Schultz said.