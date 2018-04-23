Richard Schmidt to announce candidacy to seek full term as Milwaukee County sheriff

MILWAUKEE — Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt will announce his candidacy to seek a full term as sheriff on Tuesday afternoon, April 24.

In a news release, Schmidt issued the following statement:

“I am excited about this opportunity. My number one priority is public safety. I look forward to reviewing my accomplishments during the last eight months, and sharing my plans and vision for the future. I’ve prepared my entire career for this job. Milwaukee County can be assured I have hit the ground running and there is no learning curve to accomplish what needs to done.”