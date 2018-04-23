Summerfest officials announce performance dates, times for Johnson Controls World Sound Stage
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have announced the lineup of headliners slated for the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee during Summerfest 2018.
|June 27
|8 p.m.
|Little Feather
|10 p.m.
|Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
|June 28
|8 p.m.
|Drivin N Cryin
|10 p.m.
|Meat Puppets
|June 29
|8 p.m.
|MILCK
|10 p.m.
|Lissie
|June 30
|8 p.m.
|Too Many Zooz
|10 p.m.
|The Soul Rebels
|July 1
|10 p.m.
|Black Violin
|July 3
|8 p.m.
|Abby Jeanne
|10 p.m.
|Benjamin Booker
|July 4
|8 p.m.
|Chicken Wire Empire
|10 p.m.
|Yonder Mountain String Band
|July 5
|10 p.m.
|DJ Jazzy Jeff
|July 6
|8 p.m.
|Becca Mancari
|10 p.m.
|Hurray or the Riff Raff
|July 7
|8 p.m.
|The James Hunter Six
|10 p.m.
|Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings
|July 8
|8 p.m.
10 p.m
|Walker Lukens
Anderson East
All performers and show times are subject to change. Please check Summerfest.com for updates.
General admission tickets for Summerfest 2018 are $21 and $14 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4 p.m.). In addition, the following offers are available to purchase in advance:
- The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $100 ($231 value) – includes admission for all 11 days.
- The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $51 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($63 value).
To purchase tickets, see the full Summerfest lineup and festival information, visit Summerfest.com.
