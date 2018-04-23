× Summerfest officials announce performance dates, times for Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have announced the lineup of headliners slated for the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee during Summerfest 2018.

June 27 8 p.m. Little Feather 10 p.m. Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real June 28 8 p.m. Drivin N Cryin 10 p.m. Meat Puppets June 29 8 p.m. MILCK 10 p.m. Lissie June 30 8 p.m. Too Many Zooz 10 p.m. The Soul Rebels July 1 10 p.m. Black Violin July 3 8 p.m. Abby Jeanne 10 p.m. Benjamin Booker July 4 8 p.m. Chicken Wire Empire 10 p.m. Yonder Mountain String Band July 5 10 p.m. DJ Jazzy Jeff July 6 8 p.m. Becca Mancari 10 p.m. Hurray or the Riff Raff July 7 8 p.m. The James Hunter Six 10 p.m. Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings July 8 8 p.m. 10 p.m Walker Lukens Anderson East

All performers and show times are subject to change. Please check Summerfest.com for updates.

General admission tickets for Summerfest 2018 are $21 and $14 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4 p.m.). In addition, the following offers are available to purchase in advance:

The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $100 ($231 value) – includes admission for all 11 days.

is available for $100 ($231 value) – includes admission for all 11 days. The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $51 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($63 value).

To purchase tickets, see the full Summerfest lineup and festival information, visit Summerfest.com.