Summerfest officials announce performance dates, times for Johnson Controls World Sound Stage

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have announced the lineup of headliners slated for the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee during Summerfest 2018.

June 27 8 p.m. Little Feather
  10 p.m. Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
June 28 8 p.m. Drivin N Cryin
  10 p.m. Meat Puppets
June 29 8 p.m. MILCK
  10 p.m. Lissie
June 30 8 p.m. Too Many Zooz
  10 p.m. The Soul Rebels
July 1 10 p.m. Black Violin
July 3 8 p.m. Abby Jeanne
  10 p.m. Benjamin Booker
July 4 8 p.m. Chicken Wire Empire
  10 p.m. Yonder Mountain String Band
July 5 10 p.m. DJ Jazzy Jeff
July 6 8 p.m. Becca Mancari
  10 p.m. Hurray or the Riff Raff
July 7 8 p.m. The James Hunter Six
  10 p.m. Jon Batiste with The Dap-Kings
July 8 8 p.m.

10 p.m

 Walker Lukens

Anderson East

All performers and show times are subject to change.  Please check Summerfest.com for updates.

General admission tickets for Summerfest 2018 are $21 and $14 for weekday tickets (valid prior to 4 p.m.). In addition, the following offers are available to purchase in advance:

  • The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $100 ($231 value) – includes admission for all 11 days.
  • The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $51 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival ($63 value).

To purchase tickets, see the full Summerfest lineup and festival information, visit Summerfest.com.