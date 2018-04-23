× ‘We are very excited:’ J Balvin to perform at new Bucks arena on Oct. 11

MILWAUKEE — Colombian superstar J Balvin will perform at the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center on Thursday, Oct. 11, as part of his Vibras Tour Powered by Buchanan’s Whisky.

This is the first announced Latin show at the new Bucks arena.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, April 27, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“We are very excited to welcome one of Latin music’s biggest stars, J Balvin, to Milwaukee in October,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha. “We also look forward to him winning awards this week at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.”