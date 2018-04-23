You’ll get more than your morning “Cup of Joe’ at Pilcrow Coffee

MILWAUKEE -- You'll get more than your morning Cup of Joe today at Pilcrow Coffee. Jonathan Gregg spent the morning getting a look at band and cold brews.

About Pilcrow Coffee (website)

Our story is with all of intentions to be enveloped by the grand narrative of coffee. We chose the name Pilcrow for this very reason. We want a brand that is focused on helping tell the story of coffee, and not exclusively our story. The "pilcrow" is the paragraph symbol, and often is used in rough drafts in helping form stories but never a main part in a final draft. We want to be something similar. We hope the story we help form is one about others and not ourselves. Every cup tells a story and we are committed to telling the story from origin to your morning cup in a more intimate way.