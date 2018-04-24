× 1 taken into custody following police pursuit in Greenfield, 5 fled the scene on foot

GREENFIELD — One juvenile was taken into custody Monday night, April 23 following a police pursuit in Greenfield. Five other people fled the scene on foot.

It began around 8:20 p.m. near 92nd and Forest Home after officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding.

The suspect hit spike strips near Forest Home and Cold Spring — and came to a stop near 55th and Morgan.

One juvenile was arrested — and approximately five other individuals fled the vehicle. They have not been located.