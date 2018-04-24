‘Working together:’ Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt announces candidacy to seek full term as sheriff

MILWAUKEE — Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt announced on Tuesday, April 24 his candidacy to seek a full term as sheriff.

“Public safety and getting positive change is my priority, no politics,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt touted his collaboration with public officials and other law enforcement in southeast Wisconsin. He pointed out special initiatives are being worked out with new Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

“It’s a new day, it’s a new dawn, and we’re working together for public safety,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt has served as acting sheriff since Sept. 1, 2017.