After winning competition, James Madison students’ ice cream for sale at Purple Door

MILWAUKEE — You can soon try the winner of Milwaukee Public Schools’ second annual “Ice Cream Making Competition” for yourself! The winning flavor will be available at Purple Door Ice Cream in Milwaukee.

Culinary students from the James Madison Academic Campus made a special visit to the shop on Tuesday, April 24 to see their own ice cream for sale.

The winning ice cream consists of maple ice cream with banana waffle, peanut butter and chocolate royaltine.

The students beat out Bay View, Vincent and Washington students in a competition in March.