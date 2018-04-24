April 24
Driver accused of abusing medication, striking and killing pedestrian pleads guilty to misdemeanor charges
“Not detected anything harmful:” Investigation continues after students fall ill at Oconomowoc HS
“Most likely the last major concert:” Bon Jovi to perform at BMO Harris Bradley Center in April
Ground broken for Athletic and Human Performance Research Center at Marquette
‘Continue the momentum:’ Milwaukee Admirals to televise 2 upcoming games
Pleasant Prairie police seek girl, 16, missing since Feb. 24
Milwaukee woman celebrating 100th birthday says deep fryer is ‘best invention of her lifetime’
Oconomowoc High School opens Saturday for staff, students to reclaim belongings
‘A lot of crazy waves:’ More to clean up this year during Earth Day event at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
Bed Bath & Beyond is in serious trouble
Artist, kids from Penfield Children’s Center create art for new Bucks’ arena using basketballs
Mark your calendars: Summerfest announces headliners, performance dates for Miller Lite Oasis
Lake Express collects bikes to raise awareness of green travel in Milwaukee