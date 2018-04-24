Autopsy performed on woman found dead in Illinois after fiery crash on I-94; more details expected Thursday

RACINE COUNTY — An autopsy was performed on Destiny Tolodxi on Tuesday, April 24, after she was found dead on Friday, April 20 in her Rockford, Illinois home. Her vehicle crashed into an excavator on I-94 in Racine County that same day — and male victim was killed.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle was so badly burned, he hasn’t yet been positively identified.

We’re expecting preliminary results from Tolodxi’s autopsy Thursday, April 26 — when Winnebago County sheriff’s officials are expected to release more information.

Officials believe they know who was driving Tolodxi’s vehicle when it crashed on I-94 near County Highway K in Racine County Friday, but the body was so badly burned, they can’t yet be sure. Investigators did not have an official cause of death as of Monday. The crash happened after the vehicle struck a parked excavator in a construction zone and burst into flames. The male driver was killed. An autopsy in Racine County Monday left many questions unanswered.

“The problem with identifying the victim at this point is because of how badly the body was burned, it’s my understanding DNA will be time-consuming, and getting the information back from the Crime Lab as far as comparisons,” said Deputy Chief Mike Schultz, with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

The vehicle was registered to Tolodxi. A GoFundMe.com account has been set up for Tolodxi, and reads “Destiny Tolodxi was murdered on April 20. She was 24.” She studied nursing, and recently began working at a hospital.

Again, officials have a good idea of who they believe the Racine County crash victim to be. They’re looking into reports a tire left the vehicle, leading to the crash. At this point, there’s no evidence of tampering or foul play.

“It’s consistent with some of the information we’ve received concerning the vehicle, some incidents that took place prior to the incident occurring on Friday,” said Schultz.

The GoFundMe.com account set up for Tolodxi says her death was senseless, horrific and preventable — with friends and family calling it a murder. An official cause of death hadn’t been released as of Monday.

“A family member had gone to the house to check on her sister because she hadn’t heard from her all day. Upon arrival, found her deceased in her bedroom,” said Schultz.

Schultz said there’s evidence to indicate she was murdered.

“There was a considerable amount of blood that was on scene, and there was some markings on her body, but nothing to lead us to absolute, concrete conclusions of what the cause of death was at this point,” said Schultz.

The investigation is ongoing.