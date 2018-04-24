× Check it out: Summerfest releases lineup of headliners for new Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced on Tuesday, April 24 the lineup of headliners slated for the NEW Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden during Summerfest 2018.

The Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden will feature the following headliners:

June 27 6 p.m. Robin Pluer and the R&B Coquettes June 28 6 p.m. Harmonious Wail June 29 6 p.m. Cache Milwaukee Trio June 30 6 p.m. Ripple Effect July 1 6 p.m. Evan Christian July 3 6 p.m. Wade Fernandez July 4 6 p.m. Frogwater July 5 6 p.m. Stephanie Erin Brill July 6 6 p.m. The Acoustix July 7 6 p.m. Oumar Sagna and Sindoolaa July 8 6 p.m. Danny Miller Band

Located on the North End of Henry Maier Festival Park, the Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden will feature acoustic music from 2-8 p.m. daily, spotlighting local artists.

Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2. For more details, visit Summerfest.com