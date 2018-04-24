Check it out: Summerfest releases lineup of headliners for new Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden

Klement's Sausage Company stage at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced on Tuesday, April 24 the lineup of headliners slated for the NEW Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden during Summerfest 2018.

The Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden will feature the following headliners:

June 27 6 p.m. Robin Pluer and the R&B Coquettes
June 28 6 p.m. Harmonious Wail
June 29 6 p.m. Cache Milwaukee Trio
June 30 6 p.m. Ripple Effect
July 1 6 p.m. Evan Christian
July 3 6 p.m. Wade Fernandez
July 4 6 p.m. Frogwater
July 5 6 p.m. Stephanie Erin Brill
July 6 6 p.m. The Acoustix
July 7 6 p.m. Oumar Sagna and Sindoolaa
July 8 6 p.m. Danny Miller Band
     

Located on the North End of Henry Maier Festival Park, the Klement’s Sausage and Beer Garden will feature acoustic music from 2-8 p.m. daily, spotlighting local artists.

Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2.  For more details, visit Summerfest.com

