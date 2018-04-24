× Foxconn says DNR has approved air permits

MADISON — Foxconn Technology Group officials say the state Department of Natural Resources has approved air permits for a $10 billion flat-screen manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant.

The Taiwanese company issued a news release Tuesday saying that the agency has approved air permits for the plant campus. The company has applied for a half-dozen air permits but the release doesn’t offer any details.

The DNR’s website indicates the agency approved an air permit for a Foxconn employee training facility in October and signed off on a permit for two cement processing plants on April 10. The site doesn’t show any other approvals.

DNR spokesman James Dick didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking more information.