Hundreds picket ahead of MPS board meeting with looming deficit: ‘Millions of dollars can be re-appropriated’

MILWAUKEE -- Teachers and community members took to the picket line Tuesday, April 24 ahead of a Milwaukee Public Schools' board meeting -- in an effort to bring attention to planned cuts amid a more than $30 million budget deficit.

Hundreds took part in the demonstration -- with teachers unhappy with some of the proposals to close the budget gap. The demonstration extended for several blocks on Tuesday evening, as teachers, union members and their supporters gathered to demand that cuts don't impact the classroom.

MPS is facing a more than $30 budget deficit amid a perfect storm of challenges that include falling enrollment, rising costs and increased health care and pension costs.

Some of the ideas floated by the district already have included increases in health care costs and slashing transportation.

Union leaders say they're not on board.

"There are items, there are lines in this budget, there are contract lines -- there are consultants that this board of education regularly flies in from out-of-state. There are millions of dollars that can be re-appropriated to handle the deficit in the short term that do not harm students and do not harm educators," a demonstrator said.

During the board meeting Tuesday night, nothing budget-related will be decided. It's expected we'll learn more about the district's plans to close the deficit when the formal budget is released on Friday.