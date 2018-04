× Investigation underway after 1-year-old boy dies at Sheboygan hospital

SHEBOYGAN — An investigation is underway after a 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital in Sheboygan.

Police said they were dispatched to a home near 27th and Center around 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 for a report of an unresponsive child. The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is pending.