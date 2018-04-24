× Kohl’s donates $1M to Susan G. Komen Wisconsin; new resource center to open in Milwaukee

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced Tuesday, April 24 they’ve donated $1 million over two years to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, broadening access of breast cancer resources, education, and programming to women in the city of Milwaukee. The funding will enable the organization to open a new satellite office — “The Komen Corner: A Resource Center” — in Milwaukee’s Amani neighborhood.

“We are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with Susan G. Komen Wisconsin and support their mission of eradicating this terrible disease,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s senior vice president, corporate communications. “Kohl’s is committed to families in our hometown, and we applaud the work Komen is doing to engage local women in crucial dialogue about breast health and connect them to lifesaving resources and treatment.”

According to a news release from Kohl’sh, the donation will continue Komen’s targeted community outreach initiatives through the Conversations with Komen program — a grassroots effort dedicated to increasing dialogue and educating women on the importance of breast health, as well as increasing access to breast cancer screenings and resources. This year, the program will streamline its focus to reach the community’s women that according to Komen are most at risk, including those over the age of 40 who reside in Milwaukee neighborhoods where Komen has found women are nearly twice as likely to die from breast cancer than those in surrounding areas.

The Komen Corner: A Resource Center will open at the COA Goldin Center, located at 2320 W. Burleigh St. The Komen Corner will offer easy access to breast health education, navigation to screenings, diagnostic services, social and financial assistance resources, as well as healthy lifestyle classes for women in the Amani neighborhood.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Kohl’s,” said Nikki Panico, Susan G. Komen of Wisconsin’s executive director. “Kohl’s commitment will allow us to continue to work to save lives by meeting the most critical needs of our community, especially those women who are more likely to be diagnosed with late stage breast cancer and are more likely to die from this disease.”

Additionally, the donation will continue to fund the Komen Wisconsin Breast Health Fund, providing financial assistance to uninsured and underinsured individuals in southeast Wisconsin, and support Kohl’s continued role as the local presenting sponsor of the Komen Southeast Wisconsin Race for the Cure.

Since 2009, Kohl’s and Kohl’s Cares have committed more than $7.8 million to Susan G. Komen Wisconsin.