Mexico officials: 3 missing film students believed slain, dissolved in acid

Relatives and friends of three missing students from the University of Audiovisual Media, place candles during a demonstration to reject the official version about the disappearance of their loved ones outside of the Jalisco state Governor's residence in Guadalajara, Jalisco State, Mexico, on April 23, 2018. - Three Mexican film students who went missing five weeks ago were kidnapped, tortured, killed and likely dissolved in acid, investigators said Monday, April 23, 2018, a gruesome end to a case that triggered vehement protests. The students -- Salomon Aceves Gastelum, 25; Daniel Diaz, 20; and Marco Avalos, 20 -- went missing on March 19th as they returned from shooting a film project outside Guadalajara, Mexico's second city, where they attended the University of Audiovisual Media. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY — Authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco say they believe three film students missing since last month were killed and dissolved in acid.
The Jalisco Attorney General’s Office says two men have been arrested and there are arrest orders for four others in the case.
The students were abducted March 19 on the outskirts of Guadalajara after working on a film project for school at a location that was apparently being watched by members of the Jalisco New Generation cartel.
Authorities said at a news conference Monday that the students were taken to another location where one was beaten to death. Then the other two were killed.
Prosecutors say the bodies were taken to a third location, where investigators believe they were dissolved in sulfuric acid.