Milwaukee police identify woman fatally shot, found rolled up in carpeting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have identified the 23-year-old woman who was fatally shot and discovered rolled up in carpeting near 12th and Burnham on Monday, April 16. Officials say she is Jessica Rodriguez.

Officials from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office have previously said it’s unclear how long Rodriguez had been at the location before her body was found by a person walking by.