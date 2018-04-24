‘Nothing left to cut:’ Teachers, students, parents to picket against budget cuts to MPS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- MPS parents and students will join the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association outside the Milwaukee Public Schools Central Office on Tuesday, April 24 for an informational picket against budget cuts to MPS schools. Public education workers will be calling on MPS to keep budget cuts away from the classroom.

This stems from growing concern over the district's $30 million budget deficit for next school year. Demonstrators are calling on the school board to keep proposed budget cuts out of the classroom.

An MPS spokesman pointed to stagnant revenues, declining enrollment and rising costs as reasons for the projected $30 million budget shortfall. One controversial proposal involves establishing near-site clinics for health care, saving $700,000 per year.

The deepest cuts could involve transportation, with the Milwaukee French Immersion School on the city's north side possibly dropping transportation for the 13 percent of students who live more than seven miles from the school.

The picket will get underway at 4:30 p.m. -- ahead of tonight's school board meeting. A final budget won't be presented to the board until May.

