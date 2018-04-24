Port Milwaukee welcomes first international ships of 2018 season

MILWAUKEE — The first two vessels of Milwaukee’s Seaway shipping season were loading and unloading at docks at Port Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 24.

The Federal Mackinac delivered steel on the east side of Port Milwaukee’s Jones Island. The Isolda was loaded with Wisconsin-grown grain at the COFCO silos in the Port’s inner harbor.

The Saint Lawrence Seaway opened the 2018 international shipping season late last month, restarting waterborne trade with ports in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Officials say while these are the first oceangoing ships calling on Port Milwaukee in 2018, more than forty lakers and barges have already handled cargo here this year.