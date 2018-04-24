× Prosecutors: Man who fled scene of crash that injured 2 tried telling investigators he’d been carjacked

RACINE — Prosecutors say a man who fled the scene of a crash in which two people were hurt told investigators he was the victim of a carjacking.

Orshann Mckinney, 40, of Racine faces two counts of hit-and-run causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, April 20, police responded to the area near 18th Street and Flett Avenue in Racine for a report of a reckless driver. Investigators learned a vehicle was spotted “driving in circles” in the grass in a vacant lot, and a male was filming it with his phone. While on scene, police learned there was a crash involving two vehicles at Washington and Holmes — one with fresh mud and grass on the tires, matching the description of the vehicle seen driving in circles.

The driver of the other vehicle complained of back and neck pain at the scene. She said she was headed eastbound on Washington when another vehicle pulled out into traffic and the crash occurred. She was taken to the hospital.

It was determined that the driver of the vehicle that pulled out into traffic had fled the scene. A passenger identified the driver as Orshann Mckinney. He said the crash happened when Mckinney pulled out into traffic without looking. He said prior to the crash, they were in the vacant lot. This passenger was taken to the hospital after complaining of severe shoulder pain.

The complaint says about 10 minutes after the crash, a call came in from Mckinney — and he indicated he’d been the victim of a carjacking. He first stated that his vehicle was taken from his driveway that morning — but eventually, he admitted he was driving in the grass at the vacant lot, and he was driving during the crash. However, he indicated he did not cause the crash, and “wanted to sue the lady.” He then changed his story again — and said he wasn’t driving.

Mckinney made his initial appearance in court on April 24. Probable cause was found for further proceedings. Cash bond was set at $1,000, and a preliminary hearing was set for May 2.