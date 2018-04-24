Recognize him? MPD looks to find man who stole car from woman near 35th and Thurston

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in a carjacking near North 35th and Thurston Sunday evening, April 22.

According to police, shortly before 6 p.m., a male suspect approached a 58-year-old woman as she exited her vehicle, and demanded her vehicle at gunpoint — a 2014 silver Nissan Rouge.

The suspect drove away. He’s described as a black male, between 17-25 years-old, 5’9” tall, and approximately 300 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.