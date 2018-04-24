Stress solutions: Things that will prevent stress from wreaking havoc on your body, mind

Posted 10:26 am, April 24, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- At one point or another everyone has experienced stress. But do you know how to deal with it? Karen Fischer,  a psychotherapist with Aurora Behavioral Health Services, joins Real Milwaukee with some techniques we can use when we feel street creeping in.

• Stress is a normal psychological and physical reaction to the ever-increasing demands of life.
• Surveys show that many Americans experience challenges with stress at some point during the year.
• Yet sometimes life happens and pressures at work, home or at school can build up and people need some support