Vice President Mike Pence to attend three events in Wisconsin on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Vice President Mike Pence will attend three events in Wisconsin during a visit Wednesday, April 25, a White House official said.

The vice president will give a speech promoting recently enacted tax cuts during an event sponsored by America First Policies, a pro-President Donald Trump group. He will then attend a roundtable organized by affiliated super PAC America First Action before raising money for Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election campaign at a dinner.

The vice president is scheduled to arrive at General Mitchell International Airport at 3:30 p.m.

His speech at the America First Policies event is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Before the vice president’s remarks, a roundtable of U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, Foxconn special assistant Louis Woo, and Job Creators Network chief executive Alfredo Ortiz will promote the tax cuts.