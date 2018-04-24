Watch: Greenfield police release dashcam video of pursuit stopped by spike strips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police released dashcam video of a pursuit that happened on Monday evening, April 23.

Officials say the pursuit began around 8:20 p.m. near 92nd and Forest Home. An officer had attempted a traffic stop for a speeding violation.

The suspect vehicle hit spike strips deployed by officers at Forest Home Ave. and Coldspring Rd. That caused the suspect vehicle to slow and eventually come to a stop near 55th and Morgan.

One juvenile was arrested by Greenfield police. Officials say approximately five others fled the vehicle -- and have not been located.

There were no injuries to the officers or the person arrested.