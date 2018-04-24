× With series tied, Bucks take the court in Boston vs. the Celtics for Game 5

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, April 24 will look to take the lead in their series with the Boston Celtics in Boston.

They’re all big games in a playoff series, but Game 5 will be especially important for the Bucks, who have been unable to win in Boston. On Tuesday, they learned one of the Celtics will be making his return to the court.

Guard Marcus Smart has been medically cleared to return for Game 5. Smart has been out since mid-March with a thumb injury — and the Bucks are prepared for when he takes the court.

On the Bucks’ side, John Henson did not make the trip to Boston. He has been out the last two games for Milwaukee, so this will once again be an opportunity for Thon Maker to continue to shine off the bench for the Bucks.