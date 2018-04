× 3 taken to hospital after crash related to police pursuit near 12th and Orchard

MILWAUKEE — Three people were taken to the hospital from the scene of a crash related to a police pursuit near 12th and Orchard Wednesday night, April 25.

It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles.

Fire officials said some patients had to be extricated.

No further details have yet been released.