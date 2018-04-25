A taste of spring: Check out this recipe for a fresh, flavorful noddle salad
MILWAUKEE — Spring is the perfect time to try new salads. In this week’s Dining with Duria, Angelica is showing us how to make Vietnamese chicken and noodle salad.
Vietnamese Chicken & Noodle Salad
Ingredients for salad:
- 6 ounces thin rice vermicelli noodles or mung bean noodles
- 2 carrots, shredded
- 1 cucumber, seeded and shredded
- 1-2 cups chopped or shredded cabbage
- 2 green onions, chopped (or ¼ red onion, thinly sliced)
- 1-2 jalapeno peppers, thinly sliced (optional)
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- ¼ cup chopped mint
- 1 cup diced or shredded cooked chicken (I use rotisserie chicken)
- Lime for serving
- Chopped peanuts for garnish (optional)
Ingredients for dressing:
- ¼ cup fish sauce
- ¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed
- ¼ tsp crushed red pepper
- 3 tbsp Lime juice
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil (or water or a combination of both)
Directions:
- Soften vermicelli noodles in a large bowl by covering with boiling water and soaking for 3-4 minutes until tender. Rinse under cold water and drain. Place back into large bowl.
- Add your veggies – carrots, cucumbers, bean sprouts, cabbage, onion, jalapeno and chopped cilantro & mint to the noodles.
- In a mason jar, mix together the fish sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, garlic, and crushed red pepper. Pour ¾ of the dressing over the noodles and toss to coat. Add more dressing if desired.
- OPTIONAL: Garnish with peanuts, and squeeze lime over it to taste.