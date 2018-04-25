× A taste of spring: Check out this recipe for a fresh, flavorful noddle salad

MILWAUKEE — Spring is the perfect time to try new salads. In this week’s Dining with Duria, Angelica is showing us how to make Vietnamese chicken and noodle salad.



Vietnamese Chicken & Noodle Salad

Ingredients for salad:

6 ounces thin rice vermicelli noodles or mung bean noodles

2 carrots, shredded

1 cucumber, seeded and shredded

1-2 cups chopped or shredded cabbage

2 green onions, chopped (or ¼ red onion, thinly sliced)

1-2 jalapeno peppers, thinly sliced (optional)

¼ cup chopped cilantro

¼ cup chopped mint

1 cup diced or shredded cooked chicken (I use rotisserie chicken)

Lime for serving

Chopped peanuts for garnish (optional)

Ingredients for dressing:

¼ cup fish sauce

¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar

2 tbsp sugar

2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

¼ tsp crushed red pepper

3 tbsp Lime juice

2 tbsp vegetable oil (or water or a combination of both)

Directions: