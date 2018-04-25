A taste of spring: Check out this recipe for a fresh, flavorful noddle salad

LIVE: French President Emmanuel Macron addresses joint session of Congress from House floor

Posted 9:02 am, April 25, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Spring is the perfect time to try new salads. In this week’s Dining with Duria, Angelica is showing us how to make Vietnamese chicken and noodle salad.

Vietnamese Chicken & Noodle Salad

Ingredients for salad:

  • 6 ounces thin rice vermicelli noodles or mung bean noodles
  • 2 carrots, shredded
  • 1 cucumber, seeded and shredded
  • 1-2 cups chopped or shredded cabbage
  • 2 green onions, chopped (or ¼ red onion, thinly sliced)
  • 1-2 jalapeno peppers, thinly sliced (optional)
  • ¼ cup chopped cilantro
  • ¼ cup chopped mint
  • 1 cup diced or shredded cooked chicken (I use rotisserie chicken)
  • Lime for serving
  • Chopped peanuts for garnish (optional)

Ingredients for dressing:

  • ¼ cup fish sauce
  • ¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed
  • ¼ tsp crushed red pepper
  • 3 tbsp Lime juice
  • 2 tbsp vegetable oil (or water or a combination of both)

Directions:

  1. Soften vermicelli noodles in a large bowl by covering with boiling water and soaking for 3-4 minutes until tender.  Rinse under cold water and drain.  Place back into large bowl.
  2. Add your veggies – carrots, cucumbers, bean sprouts, cabbage, onion, jalapeno and chopped cilantro & mint to the noodles.
  3. In a mason jar, mix together the fish sauce, rice vinegar, sugar, garlic, and crushed red pepper.  Pour ¾ of the dressing over the noodles and toss to coat.  Add more dressing if desired.
  4. OPTIONAL: Garnish with peanuts, and squeeze lime over it to taste.