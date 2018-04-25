× Accidental death: 1-year-old in Sheboygan became tangled in window blinds, suffocated

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police, in an update Wednesday, April 25, said the death of a 1-year-old boy has been ruled accidental.

It happened near 27th and Center.

According to police, on Tuesday afternoon, the child was napping in a portable crib when he was found to have climbed out of the crib and suffocated after he became tangled in the window blind cords on a window in the room he was in.

The boy’s caregiver said she cares for her own children and other children daily at a home that’s not licensed as a day care.

This investigation has been referred to the Sheboygan County Health and Human Services Department and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, and it will be reviewed by the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office.

Police noted in a news release that the victim’s family and caregiver have a relationship beyond the childcare services, and said this has been a traumatic experience.

They also advised that window blinds in homes and businesses are dangerous for children, and police hope you may use this tragedy as an opportunity to safeguard your surroundings. CLICK HERE to learn more.

43.751130 -87.742815