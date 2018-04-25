× ‘An Evening with Fleetwood Mac’ comes to the new Bucks’ arena Oct. 28

MILWAUKEE — “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac” is coming to the new Milwaukee Bucks’ arena — the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center in October.

The event is set for Sunday, Oct. 28. The tour will feature Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. Tickets for the GRAMMY-award winning band Fleetwood Mac’s show at Milwaukee’s newest world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 4, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

“Our ‘Dreams’ have been realized as we happily announce that Fleetwood Mac will be performing at the new arena in October,” said WESC General Manager Raj Saha in a news release. “We are really looking forward to a great night.”

According to the release, Fleetwood Mac was founded by Peter Green in 1967 and was named after Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. After Peter Green left in 1969, Fleetwood and McVie remained as original members, and the band has since featured a cast of brilliant talents. Most notably, Christine McVie joined the band in 1970, with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joining in 1974. The enduring spirit of Fleetwood Mac stands for an incredible body of great music that has connected with generations of people all over the world for more than 50 years. Fleetwood Mac has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and the GRAMMY-award winning band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

The Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center is scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.