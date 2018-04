× Arrest made after shooting near 7th and Meinecke; 1 man wounded

MILWAUKEE — An arrest has been made after a shooting near 7th and Meinecke on Wednesday evening, April 25.

It happened around 5 p.m.

Police said a Milwaukee man suffered an injury not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A known suspect was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.