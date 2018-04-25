× Attorney General Brad Schimel wants every school to get some safety grant dollars

MADISON — Attorney General Brad Schimel wants to give a share of new safety grants to every school that applies.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill last month creating $100 million in grants for school security. The state Department of Justice began taking applications Tuesday afternoon.

Schimel said during a news conference Wednesday at St. Dennis School in Madison that if every school in Wisconsin got a grant the average award would be $32,000.

He says the agency’s goal is to give at least some money to every school that applies. He says schools that need basic security upgrades such as door locks will be prioritized.

Schimel says the DOJ received its first application Tuesday night. He didn’t know which school applied.