MILWAUKEE — Sobelman’s Bloody Mary is getting national praise.

Brian King was at Sobelman’s on Wednesday, April 25 signing copies of his book “A Field Guide to the North American Bloody Mary.” It is his guidebook on where to find the best bloodies, which he rates based on originality and effort.

King said Sobelman’s Bloody Mary definitely has those qualities and is even featured in the book. He called the place “legendary.”