Foxconn executive: Construction on Racine County campus will begin within ‘2-3 days’

MILWAUKEE — Foxconn Technology Group will begin construction on its massive technology campus in Mount Pleasant within “two to three days,” Foxconn executive Louis Woo said on Wednesday, April 25.

Woo said 90 percent of the contractors for the project are from Wisconsin. He said 10 percent of those Wisconsin-based companies are in Racine County, where the plant is being built. Woo did not reveal any of the companies’ names.

Woo made the comments during a panel discussion in downtown Milwaukee promoting the newly enacted tax overhaul pushed by Republicans. Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to speak after the panel discussion.

Woo’s comments came minutes after the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources approved Foxconn’s request to divert up to 7 million gallons per day to its site. Foxconn said in a statement that it would comply with “all appropriate laws, rules and regulations relating to water use, water quality and wastewater treatment that apply to our operations.”

Foxconn's Louis Woo is praising @GovWalker: "If not for him…I don’t think I would be sitting here today. I don’t think you guys would be giving me a standing ovation." — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) April 25, 2018

