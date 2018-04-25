× Get a free taco at BelAir on Friday, whether the Bucks win or lose on Thursday! 🌮

MILWAUKEE — BelAir Cantina officials on Wednesday, April 25 tweeted that whether the Bucks win or lose vs. the Celtics on Thursday, April 26 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Game 6 — customers will receive one free “bonus taco” with purchase all day on Friday, April 27 — at any BelAir location.

BelAir officials originally said there would be free tacos with any purchase all day Friday IF the Bucks win the series Thursday night at home.

This, after a tweet went viral, which a fan said showed Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo showed up at BelAir after Game 4 and “no one helped him.”

At @BelAirCantina on water street and just watched @Giannis_An34 wait for a table for 10 minutes and no one helped him so he left… Dude just won Milwaukee a playoff game! Get him some service pic.twitter.com/hcjsJfThiA — Morgan (@MoSokanhe) April 22, 2018

BelAir officials immediately issued an apology, and the next day, they said surveillance cameras showed Giannis was greeted and told the wait time and opted to go elsewhere.

Giannis himself responded to the controversy and said this was no big deal.

“I’ve been in the restaurant a lot of times. They’re really good people. I know the owners — and I’ll be there again,” Antetokounmpo said.