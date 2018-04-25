LIVE: Community leaders hold news conference in advance of Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Milwaukee

Going green: Auto expert Nik Miles gives us a look at eco-efficient cars

Posted 10:04 am, April 25, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- It's Earth Week -- and this morning we are taking a closer look at eco-friendly cars. Auto Expert Nik Miles joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

The iconic Toyota Camry is America`s best-selling car over the past 15 years. The 2018 Camry has a new hybrid powertrain with class-leading estimated MPG on the LE grade of 52 combined. (Note* The vehicle on the segment is an XLE which has an EPA-estimated combined MPG of 46 which is a 21% increase over the previous model.

  • The 2018 Camry received the NHTSA five-star overall safety rating.
  • The 2018 Camry has standard Toyota Safety Sense on all grades.
  • The MSRP for the Toyota Camry hybrid XLE is $32,250.