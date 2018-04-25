Going green: Auto expert Nik Miles gives us a look at eco-efficient cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's Earth Week -- and this morning we are taking a closer look at eco-friendly cars. Auto Expert Nik Miles joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

The iconic Toyota Camry is America`s best-selling car over the past 15 years. The 2018 Camry has a new hybrid powertrain with class-leading estimated MPG on the LE grade of 52 combined. (Note* The vehicle on the segment is an XLE which has an EPA-estimated combined MPG of 46 which is a 21% increase over the previous model.