INVIVO is a wellness center that offers yoga, fitness classes, massage therapy and more

MILWAUKEE -- INVIVO is a wellness center in Milwaukee that offers yoga and fitness classes, massage therapy and much more. They also host special workshops, like one this weekend that's all about hula hoop. Carl is checking out all the fun.

About INVIVO (website)

INVIVO is a resource where the community can access skilled complimentary, alternative and medical wellness services under one roof. From fitness and yoga, to physical therapy and chiropractic care, to acupuncture and massage, at INVIVO you can discover fitness and wellness options that are readily accessible and encourage exploration and creativity. It is a place to pursue not only a solution to your current needs, but also a place where you are encouraged to continue on a path towards achieving a greater state of health and wellness.

At INVIVO, practitioners from diverse medical and alternative health backgrounds work together to deliver safe and effective health and wellness programs. While our various approaches are unique, the philosophies and goals are similar. Together we focus on integrating the mind-body connection, fostering a naturally healthy, harmonious and happy lifestyle.

We believe your path is unique and deserves personalized care and attention. Come discover a better way to a better you.