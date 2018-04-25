× Lake Express Ferry’s 15th season of service begins April 27

MILWAUKEE — The Lake Express Ferry’s 15th season of service begins Friday, April 27, and continues through June 14, offering two daily round-trips from Milwaukee to Muskegon, Mich.

There will be three daily round-trips from June 15 through Sept. 3. The travel season ends toward the end of October.

According to a news release, below are the travel specials for the 2018 season:

Round-trip fares for kids age 5-17 (normally $62) will be waived this summer (June 15 to Sept. 3) when accompanied by a paying adult.

Normal motorcycle fares will be waived in the spring (April 27 – June 14) and fall (Sept. 4 – Oct. 24) when accompanied by a paid adult passenger fare, a savings of $52 to $102.

Reduced rates for 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. crossings during the summer (June 15 – Sept. 3).

For full offer details and additional savings opportunities on the Lake Express Ferry, call 1-866-914-1010