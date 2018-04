× Milwaukee police investigate ‘sudden death’ of baby girl near Wright and MLK Drive

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the “sudden death” of a baby girl that happened early Wednesday morning, April 25.

According to police, a four-month-old girl was found dead in a residence near Wright and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 2:40 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.