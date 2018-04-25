× National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is April 28

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, April 28 will take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in cooperation with the Wisconsin DOJ and DEA.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications.

“Last year, drugs including opioids killed 420 people in Milwaukee County,” said Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt in a news release. “We need to work together to eradicate the scourge of opiate abuse in our community. The numbers are shocking, and will only increase if we don’t take steps to prevent these drugs from falling into the wrong hands.”

According to the Wisconsin DOJ, more than two-thirds of people who have abused prescription painkillers first got them illegally from a friend or family member. The drug take back can help save lives and cut down on prescription drug abuse by disposing of unused medication through proper methods.

From 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., you can drop off your unwanted medication at the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility jail visitors lobby on 9th Street in downtown Milwaukee. Ten-minute parking is allowed along 9th Street in front of the jail entrance for people dropping off prescription medication.

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household — no businesses are allowed to take part in this event.

Bring : Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

Do Not Bring : Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Community members are also reminded that many drug disposal boxes are open year-round.