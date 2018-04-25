× Pabst Street Festival returns along with live music, food — and beer!

MILWAUKEE — Kick off the summer music season at the Pabst Street Festival on Saturday, May 19. The free festival — hosted by Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom — will feature a variety of outdoor musical performances, artists, food and of course, beer!

The event will happen on Juneau Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets from noon to 7 p.m.

Outdoor performances presented by Cactus club include: Platinum Boys, Zed Kenzo, Mary Allen and The Percolators, Ric Wilson, Caroline Smith, and No Stress Collective. The headlining act will be announced soon.

The festival marks the one-year anniversary of the grand opening of the microbrewery and taproom, which brought in more than 7,000 people to the celebration.

New this year, according to the brewery, The Get Down afterparty — a popular Milwaukee funk and soul dance party — will take place inside the Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom starting at 9 p.m.

“Building on last year’s success, we are excited to once again kick off the summer with music, local artists and new Pabst seasonal and craft brews,” says Pabst Milwaukee Brewery and Taproom General Manager Adam Powers. “Adding the ‘Get Down’ afterparty makes this a perfect way to celebrate the start of Milwaukee festival season.”

A limited-edition craft beer, brewed on Captain Pabst’s birthday by Pabst Master Brewer Greg Deuhs and Senior Staff Brewer John Kimes, will also be released at the street festival to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Pabst’s return to Milwaukee.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.