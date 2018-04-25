× Police recover more than 800 grams of marijuana, arrest 3 after call from citizen witness

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police offers were able to recover more than 800 grams of marijuana and three guns, one of them stolen, after a citizen called with a complaint.

Police said it happened near 13th and Greenfield — where three officers responded after a witness called police regarding an individual who had pulled out a gun during an argument. Witnesses pointed out the suspect vehicle, which was still on scene. An odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle — and three people were taken into custody.

In the vehicle, officers found more than 850 grams of marijuana and three guns — one that was stolen.

Two men, 19, have been charged. A passenger, 16, was also arrested.

Rogelio Fleming faces two charges:

Possession with intent to deliver THC, less than 200 grams

Carrying a concealed weapon

Fleming was in court for his initial appearance on April 18. Probable cause was found for further proceedings and he pleaded not guilty to the carrying a concealed weapon charge. A preliminary hearing was set for April 27.

Marcos Juarez faces two charges:

Possession of a firearm by a person adjudicated of a felony

Possession with intent to deliver THC, less than 200 grams

Juarez made his initial appearance in court on April 21. Probable cause was found for further proceedings. Cash bond was set at $1,500 and a preliminary hearing was set for April 30.

Police said in a statement: “The collaboration between the witnesses and the responding officers helped take guns and a sizable amount of drugs off the street. Good work by all involved!”