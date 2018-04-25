Reward increased to $7,500 to find Picasso print stolen from Milwaukee art appraiser

MILWAUKEE — DeLind Fine Art Appraisals on Wednesday, April 25 announced they’ve increased the reward for the safe return of a stolen Picasso print to $7.500.

The Picasso print, dubbed ‘Torero’ was lifted from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals, where it was on display, on Feb. 16. It’s one of 30 originally produced by the artist, making it both rare and valuable. The piece is worth an estimated $35,000 to $50,000.

The 1949 print was in the downtown Milwaukee art gallery at the corner of Mason and Jefferson.

The piece is pretty distinguishable. Picasso only did 30 of them and he signed each with a green crayon in the lower right corner.

Appraiser, Bill DeLind, has a message for the person who has it:

“First of all, bring it back. I’m not sure I’m in a position to negotiate. You’ll be forgiven or no harm will come, but I will say, I want the artwork back.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department or the FBI.