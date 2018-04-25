Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old Saukville man, last seen Tuesday evening

SAUKVILLE — A Silver Alert has been issued for 69-year-old John “Jack” Lidbetter of Saukville in Ozaukee County.

On Wednesday morning, April 25, Lidbetter’s neighbor noticed his garage door and interior door open, but he was not home. Family last had contact via phone with him Tuesday evening around 6:45 p.m. and he was at home. Lidbetter formerly lived in Lake Geneva — and due to his cognitive impairment, at times believes he still lives there.

Lidbetter is described as a male, white with gray hair and hazel eyes. He is 6’2″ tall and about 260 pounds. He is believed to be driving his 2007 silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with WI plates 212-NMR.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saukville Police Department at 262-284-0444.