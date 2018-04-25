GERMANTOWN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Stix Golf Entertainment in Germantown. Stix offers a way for customers to golf year-round. No matter what skill level you are at, anyone can come play, compete, and have fun.
About Stix Golf Entertainment (website)
We can all agree golf can be boring, expensive and especially time consuming, at Stix, we solve all that, giving you a new way to experience the game! Stix Golf Entertainment is inspired to make the best golfing experience for all our customers and to enrich the way we think and play golf. Stix is a perfect way to spend time with your family or challenge your buddies, it truly does not matter what skill level you are at, anyone can come play, compete, and have fun!
The two Co-owners Daniel and Ryan Hughes, from Cedarburg Wisconsin, have played golf at multiple competitive levels and wanted to continue their passion for this great game. Our home state of Wisconsin has really thrived when it comes to the sport of golf. Top rated courses from around the world, all located in the dairy state, we truly have become a mecca for this sport. Sadly, harsh winters make our golfing season short-lived- Stix hopes to change that with a brand-new facility conveniently located in Germantown, WI.