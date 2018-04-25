Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Stix Golf Entertainment in Germantown. Stix offers a way for customers to golf year-round. No matter what skill level you are at, anyone can come play, compete, and have fun.

About Stix Golf Entertainment (website)

We can all agree golf can be boring, expensive and especially time consuming, at Stix, we solve all that, giving you a new way to experience the game! Stix Golf Entertainment is inspired to make the best golfing experience for all our customers and to enrich the way we think and play golf. Stix is a perfect way to spend time with your family or challenge your buddies, it truly does not matter what skill level you are at, anyone can come play, compete, and have fun!

